Raiders player tests positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ESPN is reporting that one of the Las Vegas Raiders has tested positive for coronavirus.

NFL reporter Dianna Russini tweeted about the positive case Wednesday morning.

This comes one day after the Raiders put defensive linemen Maurice Hurst on the coronavirus list. He was the first to be placed on the list during the season.

Being on the list doesn’t mean someone tests positive, it could also mean that person was in contact with someone who tested positive. It is not clear yet if the player who actually tested positive is Hurst.

There is no word yet if this will effect Sunday’s game at Kansas city.

