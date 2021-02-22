Raiders player arrested for street racing in Houston

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 13: Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Kemah Siverand (5) after a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas State Wildcats on October 13, 2018 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS. Kansas State won 31-12. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand was one of three people arrested in an alleged street racing event in Houston. Kemah (whose real name is Yakemah) spent the 2020 season on the practice squad with the Raiders and was re-signed Jan. 5 to a futures contract.

Siverand was released by the Seattle Seahawks in August 2020 when he reportedly tried to sneak a girl into the training camp hotel, a violation of COVID rules.

According to Houston police, Siverand was one of three drivers arrested. He was also charged with felony evading arrest after he “initially stopped for officers, then continued to drive another mile before stopping.”

Siverand is from Cypress, Texas which is 24 miles north west of downtown Houston. He played his college football at Oklahoma State.