LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Defensive end Arden Key #99 and offensive tackle Sam Young #70 of the Las Vegas Raiders walk off the field after the Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 37-12 at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HENDERSON (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders placed T Sam Young on the Reserve/Retired list, the club announced Tuesday. Young joined the Raiders offensive line last season. He is 34 years old and has played for 6 different teams during his 11 year NFL career. Young played his college football at Notre Dame,

The Raiders offensive line is a question mark for the 2021 season with a new starting center and rookie Alex Leatherwood making his pro debut.