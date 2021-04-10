Raiders partner with MGM Resorts, Three Square for food distribution event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So many people across the valley have been hit financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Saturday hundreds of families received some help.

Prior to the pandemic, Southern Nevada saw one in eight people who were food insecure. That number has now grown to one in six.

To help fight this, the Raiders, along with MGM Resorts and Three Square Food Bank, teamed up to help give back.

They distributed hundreds of family-sized food bags Saturday morning at Western High School.

Over 400 families drove through as volunteers, including Raiders President Marc Badain and MGM Resorts President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle, loaded up the cars with everything from cereal to packaged meat and rice.

Each car received an equivalent of around 40 meals.

Marc Badain said he knows times are tough for many but reminded us that Vegas is strong.

“This is a very resilient community. It always has been. It bounced back from a lot of situations and this is one where I think it will bounce back even stronger,” Badain said. “You can see it already. You can see it starting to happen. You can see the people in the community make that thing happen get together and start making plans on how they are going to reopen Vegas and really celebrate the reopening of Vegas so I’m glad we are.”

If you want to get involved and help, CLICK HERE.

Every dollar that you donate to Three Square turns into six meals for someone in need right here in our community.