Raiders opponents set for 2021 season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With the 2020 season in the rear view mirror, the Raiders are already planning for 2021. The Raiders’ opponents and locations have been announced, but no dates or times for the games have been set.

Along with 6 games against AFC West opponents (Chiefs, Broncos, Chargers) the Raiders will primarily play teams from the NFC East. The Raiders play at Dallas and New York Giants. They will be home to take on Washington and Philadelphia.

Also, the Raiders will travel to Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis and will have home games against Miami, Baltimore and Cincinnati.