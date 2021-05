Raiders 2021 NFL schedule released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL schedule has been released —

First, the Raiders have announced their season will begin on Monday Night Football September 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. Other games are:

PRESEASON

TBD Seattle Seahawks at Raiders

TBD Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

TBD Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1 (Mon Sept 13) Baltimore Ravens at Raiders (Monday Night Football)

Week 2 (Sun Sept 19) Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 3 (Sun Sept 26) Miami Dolphins at Raiders

Week 4 (Mon Oct 4) Raiders at LA Chargers (Monday Night Football)

Week 5 (Sun Oct. 10) Chicago Bears at Raiders

Week 6 (Sun Oct 17) Raiders at Denver Broncos

Week 7 (Sun Oct 24) Philadelphia Eagles at Raiders

Week 8 (Sun Oct 31) BYE WEEK

Week 9 (Sun Nov 7) Raiders at New York Giants

Week 10 (Sun Nov 14) Kansas City Chiefs at Raiders (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11 (Sun Nov 21) Cincinnati Bengals at Raiders

Week 12 (Thur Nov 24) Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13 (Sun Dec 5) Washington Football Team at Raiders

Week 14 (Sun Dec 12) Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 (Sun Dec 19) Raiders at Cleveland Browns

Week 16 (Sun Dec 26) Denver Broncos at Raiders

Week 17 (Sun Jan 2) Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Week 18 (Sun Jan 9) Los Angeles Chargers at Raiders