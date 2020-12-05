Raiders need to take care of business in New York if they want to keep playoff hopes alive

NEW YORK (KLAS) — The Raiders look to re-find their winning ways on the east coast this weekend.

If the Raiders want to rise, they need to beat the team at rock bottom. They’re all professionals. Yes, even the Jets.

It’s important to prepare as if it is the Super Bowl this week, because if you think beating the Jets is unimpressive consider the calamity of the alternative.

New York is on a collision course to becoming just the 5th team in 55 years to finish an NFL regular season without a win. The Raiders are trying to find every reason to take them seriously, including giving New York’s defense and longtime defensive coordinator Greg Williams respect.

“They are physical, man. They are really physical. They fly to the ball and they can really hit. They’ve had some good defensive performances,” said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. “Statistics don’t always show what the film shows. They’ve been put in some terrible situations with field position. They’ve been on the field quite a bit in some of these games. They’ve been forced to take chances. Gregg Williams’ defenses are always the same. They are very multiple. They can really hammer you with pressures and confusing looks. You know they’re going to be ready. You know they’re going to be physical.”

Game time is Sunday at 10 a.m. on Channel 8.