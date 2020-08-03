Raiders Monday Transactions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders have announced numerous transactions on Monday. Here is a developing list:

Raiders Acquire Conditional Draft Pick

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a conditional draft pick via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the club announced Monday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send D.T. P.J. Hall to the Vikings in return for a conditional 2021 draft pick.

Hall was originally a second-round draft pick (57th overall) by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft. Over his first two years with the club, Hall appeared in 30 contests with 18 starts, making 48 tackles (34 solo), 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed.

Raiders Sign RB Jeremy Hill

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Jeremy Hill,the club announced Monday.

Hill joins the Silver and Black having originally been drafted in the second round (55th overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft. Hill spent four seasons (2014-17) with the Bengals before a one-year stint in 2018 with the New England Patriots. Over his five-year career, Hill has appeared in 55 contests and made 43 starts, while carrying the ball 708 times for 2,898 yards (4.09 avg.) and 29 touchdowns, while also adding 68 receptions for 490 yards and one additional score.

In his most recent campaign with the Patriots in 2018, Hill appeared in just one contest after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 and was placed on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the year.

From 2014-16, Hill was the only running back in the NFL to tally at least nine rushing touchdowns in each of those seasons. His 29 scores during that time frame were tied for first in the NFL as he became just the 12th player in NFL history to score at least nine rushing touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.

As a rookie in 2014, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound rusher appeared in all 16 contests and finished eighth in the league with a career-high 1,124 rushing yards on 222 carries with nine scores. Hill’s carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns each were tops among rookie running backs that season.

A native of Baton Rouge, La., Hill played in 23 contests with 16 starts over two seasons (2012-13) at LSU, rushing 345 times for 2,156 yards and 28 scores. He compiled over 100 yards in 11 of his 23 career games with the Tigers, while ranking third in SEC history with a 6.25-yards per carry average behind only Bo Jackson (6.6) and Bobby Marlow (6.27).

Raiders Announce Transactions

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Monday.

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Brown, Jordan DB 6-0 200 R South Dakota State

Butler, Paul TE 6-6 250 1 California (PA)

Eberle, Dominik K 6-2 190 R Utah State

Magnuson, Erik C 6-6 300 3 Michigan

McCullough, Liam LS 6-2 237 R Ohio State

Ratliff-Williams, Anthony WR 5-11 195 1 North Carolina

WAIVED/FAILED PHYSICAL THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Lee, Marquel LB 6-3 235 3 Wake Forest

PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS ON THE RESERVE/OPT-OUT LIST:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Killings, D.J. CB 5-10 195 1 UCF

Valoaga, Jeremiah DE 6-6 275 2 UNLV