Raiders meet newest addition to LVMPD, ‘K-9 Raider’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week, Las Vegas Raiders alumni and the team President visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Division, and met the newest addition to their team, K-9 Raider.
He was purchased for the LVMPD unit by the Silver and Black.
Raiders Alumni Kenny Shedd and Steve Wisniewski and team President Marc Badain toured the facility, attended a debrief and distributed trading cards. Officers will hand out these cards, which show officers posing with their four-legged fellow crime fighters, to members of the Las Vegas community.
Wisniewski’s son is a LVMPD officer, while Shedd is currently an officer with the San Leandro Police Department in California.