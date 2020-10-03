Raiders meet newest addition to LVMPD, ‘K-9 Raider’

Las Vegas Raiders alumni and President Marc Badain visit the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 division to distribute customized trading cards for each K-9 officer and meet the newest addition to the team, K-9 Raider, at South Central Area Command of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Wednesday, October 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nev.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week, Las Vegas Raiders alumni and the team President visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Division, and met the newest addition to their team, K-9 Raider.

He was purchased for the LVMPD unit by the Silver and Black.

Raiders Alumni Kenny Shedd and Steve Wisniewski and team President Marc Badain toured the facility, attended a debrief and distributed trading cards. Officers will hand out these cards, which show officers posing with their four-legged fellow crime fighters, to members of the Las Vegas community.

Wisniewski’s son is a LVMPD officer, while Shedd is currently an officer with the San Leandro Police Department in California.