Raiders’ Mariota donates orthodontics to local family

Henderson, NV – Las Vegas Raider Marcus Mariota and his charity, Motiv8 Foundation are partnering with local Las Vegas Valley business to give two Las Vegas children a chance at a brighter smile. Truman Orthodontics is donating complete orthodontic care to 11 year-old Joshua and eight year-old Jacob Harmon. Both boys were in a terrible car accident in 2020 and the recovery process included a stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Las Vegas. With the boys on the mend, Dr. Zach Truman decided it was time to get their dental care in order by donating his services to the boys.

“At Truman Orthodontics, we continuously strive to give back to our community. We found that Motiv8 Foundation shares our values in making its community a better place,” says Dr. Truman.

This means a lot to the Harmon family, who has had to heal their children through the pandemic. Joshua is in middle school and currently is an A and B student. Jacob attends elementary school. He is in third grade and enjoys helping others. Now, it’s him that will be receiving help, thanks to Truman Orthodontics and Mariota, who heard of the story and quickly mobilized his Motiv8 Foundation and Dr. Truman to get the children care.

“I hope that in receiving full orthodontic care, the boys will be able to better concentrate on school, staying healthy and enjoying a nice smile,” says Mariota.

The family will be presented with orthodontic care and will get a chance to meet Mariota, Dr. Truman and receive their initial consultation on Monday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Truman Orthodontics offices, located in Henderson in a COVID-19 safe environment.