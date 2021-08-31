Raiders make final roster cuts; down to 53 players

Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Andre James (68) and quarterbacks Derek Carr (4) and Nathan Peterman (3) warm up during an NFL football organized team activity at the team’s training facility Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This is one of the toughest days in the NFL. Teams must trim their rosters to 53 players and the Raiders had to make some tough decisions. Most notable, the Raiders cut wide receivers John Brown and Dillon Stoner. Center Jimmy Morrissey is also out. Many of these players will end up on the Raiders 16 person practice squad.

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Bushman, Matt TE 6-5 245 R BYU

Cotton Sr., Lester G 6-4 335 1 Alabama

Dickerson, Matt DT 6-5 292 4 UCLA

Doss, Keelan WR 6-3 215 3 UC Davis

Emmons, B.J. RB 5-11 215 R Florida Atlantic

Green, Gerri DE 6-4 250 1 Mississippi State

Groshek, Garrett RB 5-11 217 R Wisconsin

Hamilton, Devery T 6-6 311 R Duke

Johnson, Isaiah CB 6-2 210 3 Houston

Jones-Smith, Jaryd G/T 6-7 345 2 Pittsburgh

Leavitt, Dallin S 5-10 195 3 Utah State

Morrissey, Jimmy C 6-3 303 R Pittsburgh

Poutasi, Jeremiah OL 6-5 335 3 Utah

Ragas, Trey RB 5-10 214 R Louisiana

Richardson, Max LB 5-11 223 R Boston College

Scott, Niles DT 6-2 320 3 Frostburg State

Stoner, Dillon WR 6-0 194 R Oklahoma State

Turner, DJ WR 5-9 206 R Pittsburgh

Vickers, Kendal DE 6-3 295 2 Tennessee

RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Brown, John WR 5-11 178 8 Pittsburg State

Carrier, Derek TE 6-3 240 9 Beloit

Joseph, Karl S 5-10 200 6 West Virginia

Omameh, Patrick G/T 6-4 327 9 Michigan

Wreh-Wilson, Blidi CB 6-1 190 8 Connecticut

WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Bilal, Asmar LB 6-2 227 2 Notre Dame

Ellis, Alex TE 6-4 245 3 Tennessee

PLACED ON THE RESERVE/SUSPENDED LIST:

Lawson, Nevin CB 5-10 190 8 Utah State