Raiders lose to Falcons; Carr has worst game as pro football player

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Falcons. To sum it up, the Raiders got destroyed by the Falcons, and much of it was their own doing.

In the NFL, when a player turns the ball over five times and commits over 140 yards in penalties, it will end up bad for the team, and that’s what happened to the Raiders. Derek Carr had his worst game as a pro football player. He turned the ball over a few times, even throwing a pick-six.

8 News NOW was at the news conference after the game, and some of the guys didn’t have great practices that week. Coach Jon Gruden said he didn’t notice much change leading into Sunday’s game.

“No, I didn’t. I felt our guys were preparing as hard as they can,” Jon Gruden, the Raiders coach said. “I can’t speak for everybody. I do know our practice, or all of our practices, are impacted by things that go on at the training table, the injury room, and all of that stuff. We had some DBs missing; some of our backs were hurt, so, sometimes your practice; some suffer a little bit. But I’m proud of our guys for the way they prepared. I don’t think we lost that game yesterday because we weren’t prepared. We lost that game for some obvious reasons, and we have to correct them today.”

The Raiders are on the outside of the post-season bubble looking in with just five games left. Raiders know they’ve got to win four of the remaining five to at least put themselves back in the wild card picture.

It all starts this week against the New York Jets on Sunday at 10 a.m.