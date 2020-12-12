Raiders look to jump Colts in Wild Card standings with win this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders return home to face the Colts this Sunday as the Silver and Black try to keep pace their playoffs hopes alive.

The Raiders may have saved their season with a miracle win over the Jets last Sunday, but there is no time to rest. With just 4 games remaining on the schedule, Las Vegas is on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

The Raiders open this three-game homestand with a showdown with Indianapolis, and this game could be key in the AFC Wild Card playoff race, with the Raiders currently one game behind the Colts in the standings.

What that means is a win or a loss is essentially worth double.

Should the Raiders pull out the win, they would swap spots with the Colts in the standings, but if they lose, Indy could put some distance between them and the Raiders.

So, as you can imagine there is a huge sense of urgency heading into this one for the Silver and Black, but as head coach Jon Gruden explains, in the NFL there is always a sense of urgency.

“I think everyone has to have a sense of urgency in the NFL or you get your block knocked off,” Gruden said. “We have to play better in all phases. We have to coach better. We have to be ready. There’s a lot of chips on the table.”

The Colts come in at 8-4 and are led by veteran quarterback Philip Rivers who will be making his record 29th career start against the Raiders.

Rivers has the most wins, touchdown passes and passing yards ever against the Silver and Black.

So, the Raiders defense will no doubt have their hands full with the 39-year-old QB on Sunday.