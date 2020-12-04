Raiders look to get back on track with matchup at winless Jets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-5 with five games remaining in the regular season.

Three of those will be played at Allegiant Stadium, but first, the Raiders need to take care of business against the New York Jets.

December football. If you’re a fan of the NFL, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Unless, of course, your team reaches the postseason. That’s where the fun really begins.

The Las Vegas Raiders are working towards just their second playoff appearance since reaching the super bowl during the 2002 season.

I can hear you at home saying – the winless New York Jets are the perfect team to start a winning streak down the stretch. Not so fast.

While the jets are the 11th team in NFL history to lose their first 11 games of the season, there have been only two NFL teams have gone 0-16 — the 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns.

The Raiders know at this point in the season it’s no longer about scheme. The league has shifted to match-ups and winning those individual battles because they know what you want to do.

Much has been said about how the Raiders are looking to reestablish the ground game. That’s when they’re at their best.

They are currently 8th in the league in rushing yards per game but have not surpassed 100 yards since week 10. Only ten teams are better than the Jets against the run.

Beyond that, head coach Jon Gruden told us Monday a point of emphasis for his team is putting all three phases together. Offense, defense and special teams all need to be clicking, at the same time.

One final note, Derek Carr on Thursday was named one of the 32 nominees for the Art Rooney sportsmanship award, recognizing players around the NFL who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. This marks the fifth straight year that Carr has been nominated for the award, which was won by Charles Woodson in 2015.

A panel of former players will select eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Then, on December 18th, players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner.

As in Pro Bowl voting, a team can not vote for its own player.