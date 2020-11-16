Raiders’ Josh Jacobs nominated for FedEx Player of the Week award

Raiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today, the NFL announced that Josh Jacobs is a nominee for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Broncos.

Jacobs rushed for 112 yards on 21 attempts (5.3 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in Week 10.

You’ll find a list of all nominees below: 

Air Nominees:

·       Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady completed 28 of 39 attempts (71.8 percent) for 341 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 124.0 rating in Week 10.

·       Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 27 of 46 attempts (58.7 percent) for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 110.1 rating in Week 10.

·       Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 34 attempts (70.6 percent) for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns for a 108.1 rating in Week 10.

Ground Nominees:

·       Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones rushed for 192 yards on 23 attempts (8.3 avg.) and 1 touchdown in Week 10. 

·       Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards on 21 attempts (5.3 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in Week 10.

·       Cleveland running back Nick Chubb rushed for 126 yards on 19 attempts (6.6 avg.) and 1 touchdown in Week 10. 

FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize weekly top-performing quarterbacks and running backs in games played on Thursday through Sunday through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App. 

Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will honor each weekly winning quarterback and running back by working with Direct Relief to deliver emergency medical backpacks to a local community clinic or health center in their market. The backpacks will help take care of 500 people in each community. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories