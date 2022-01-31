Raiders introduce Josh McDaniels as new head coach, Dave Ziegler as GM

FILE – New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels looks on prior to an NFL football game Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. The Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview the Patriots’ McDaniels for their head coach opening. A person familiar with the search said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, the Raiders made the request to speak with McDaniels about filling the void left when Jon Gruden resigned in October. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its candidates. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders named their new head coach Monday and it’s no surprise. Josh McDaniels, former New England Patriots offensive coordinator will take over the top spot with the Raiders. He was joined at a news conference with new general manager Dave Ziegler, who also joins the Raiders from the Patriots.

Ziegler, 44, has spent the past nine seasons with the Patriots. During that span, New England won three Super Bowls and five AFC championships while becoming the third franchise to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls. Ziegler spent one season in New England as director of player personnel after being elevated from assistant after the 2020 season. He spent three seasons as the team’s director of pro personnel and three years as assistant director of pro scouting.

Before coming to New England, Ziegler spent three seasons inside the Broncos’ scouting department. He previously served as an assistant coach on the high school and college ranks that included a stint at his alma mater, John Carroll, where he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

A prolific receiver/special teams player at John Carroll, Ziegler was college teammates with McDaniels, who is the Raiders’ next head coach. Ziegler replaces Mike Mayock, who was relieved of his duties shortly after the Raiders were defeated by the Bengals in the wild card round of the playoffs.