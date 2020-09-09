Raiders Injury Report for Sunday game at Carolina

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be fairly healthy going into their season opener at Carolina on Sunday. There are no major injuries to report and all of the key players appear to be healthy and ready for play. Some players have missed practice this week, but it appears there is nothing serious.

The Raiders opener is a 10:00 a.m. PDT start on Sunday and the game will be televised locally on 8 News Now. The Raiders home opener is Monday September 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

Below is Wednesday’s Injury Report for the Raiders.