Raiders honor veterans, active military during ‘Salute to Service’

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are commemorating Salute to Service through several activations to honor our veterans and active military. The Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Raiders that is committed to increasing community and civic health through military support and youth development, observed Veterans Day this week by partnering with Cox to facilitate a visit to the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City.

The veterans gathered in the front of the facility, where Raiders Alumni Leo Gray and Keith Moody distributed Raiders-themed gift bags and thanked them for their service to our country. The Raiders Alumni also conducted socially distanced window visits with residents who were inside their rooms and presented on behalf of the Raiders Foundation, a $10,000 donation to the Veterans Home to help support COVID safe programs.

The Raiders Foundation will host a “homegate” event for residents and staff of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home for the Silver and Black’s Salute to Service game on Sunday, November 15, when the Raiders host Denver at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders Foundation will cater gameday fare for the veterans to enjoy while watching the game on television. Before the game, Raiders Alumnus Vance Mueller and current player Nevin Lawson will offer a virtual welcome to the Veterans Home residents and staff.

The Raiders Foundation is sponsoring banners that honor select local active military that will be located throughout the City of Henderson. These military appreciation banners will adorn several light poles, including on Green Valley Parkway and on Water Street. The Raiders Foundation also engaged with Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) families through virtual visits with Raiders Alumni during the second week of November. TAPS is a U.S. nonprofit organization that provides care and support to families and friends grieving the loss of a member of the armed forces.

Salute to Service is a league-wide initiative that the NFL describes as “A collective effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation’s service members, veterans and their families.”