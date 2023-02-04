Scott Turner still has a Las Vegas area code. As a former backup quarterback at UNLV, he knows the area. So it seems like a natural fit that the longtime NFL assistant join the Raiders as passing game coordinator.

The team announced the hiring of Turner, whose father, Norv Turner, was considered one of the NFL’s sharpest offensive minds, on Friday.

“Scott brings a wealth of knowledge from his experience around the league and is already familiar with both the Raiders and the Las Vegas community,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said in a news release.

Turner, 40, a backup passer with the Rebels in 2003 and 2004, said he was happy to be joining the Raiders.

“I’m just going to be ready to contribute and help the best I can,” Turner said. “I’ll get out there and get a feel for the team. It’s just everything’s so new right now.”

Turner was fired as offensive coordinator by the Washington Commanders on Jan. 10, where he had that role for the past three seasons. The Commanders had some inconsistency at quarterback, which is something he might experience with the Raiders. Turner handled eight different QBs in Washington, and the Raiders are set to release longtime starter Derek Carr on Feb. 15.

“I just came out there and met with the staff earlier this week, and it obviously brings back some memories,” Turner said. “A little bit different situation now. I’ll be coming out with my wife and kids. But it’ll be good to be back”