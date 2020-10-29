Raiders’ head coach says quarterback Derek Carr is improving with improv

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders prepare for another tough road test this week. This time it’s against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns will be a good measuring stick for the silver and black and the franchise’s quarterback.

Being a quarterback isn’t about how you play when everything goes as planned, it’s about how you make madness amid the magic. A positive when everything falls apart. Jon Gruden says he sees his guy improving with improv.

“Clearly improved, I think, each of the last few years. I think his supporting cast has also improved,” Coach Gruden said. “His accuracy downfield has been impressive. His mobility in the pocket has been good. He’s been really accurate. I see a lot of improvement in a lot of areas. He has extended some plays. He ran for a first down the other day. He threw a touchdown to Witten against Buffalo. He has some memorable plays this year, and we are excited about that.”

Carr is completing an incredible 72% of his passes, and this year he is not dink and dunk Derek. He’s taking downfield shots.

“That’s a part of what coach wants to do,” Carr said. “When we are healthy and rolling. There is a rhythm to it too. The playcalling, the gameplan; you know who you have every week. You start thinking, ‘now we can do this off of this.’ Now it’s becoming who we are.”

