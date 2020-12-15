Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks major change, new voice in the defensive room

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Last night, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden made a major change to his staff. The change may be coming too late to help boost the Raiders into a post season bid, though.

After getting beaten badly by the Indianapolis Colts and losing three of their last four games, Gruden felt there needed to be a change made. So, last night, he fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and replaced him with longtime NFL veteran Rod Marinelli.

Gruden says there just needed to be a new voice in the defensive room.

“I think he’s, he’s one of the great teachers and great motivators and great people that I’ve met in this business, and he looks forward to adversity. You know, he thrives in it,” said Gruden. “I think he looks forward to these challenges, the building of this defense, putting it all together. And that’s why we brought him here in the first place. It would certainly help if his soldiers got healthy up front. But he’s got great experience and has a great amount of experience in situations like this.”

There won’t be much time for that new defensive coordinator because the Raiders are back in action this Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium. They’ll take on the Los Angeles Chargers.