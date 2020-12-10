Raiders have opportunity to make playoff push with 4 games remaining

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are back home for the first time in three weeks this Sunday. Their showdown with the Colts could have serious playoff implications.

Jon Gruden considers himself the pilot of this silver and black playoff pursuing plane, which makes the irony of the whole season nearly careening of the runway against the New York Jets even more rich.

But through triumph and turbulence. The Raiders are right where they want to be.

The Raiders nearly had to deploy their flotation device to get out of East Rutherford, New Jersey last Sunday. Either way, fans were utilizing that white paper hyperventilating bag as the Jets had the lead with 13 seconds left in the game.

It is the kind of stress no one needs yet everyone expects with a month left in the season.

The good news: The Raiders can win their way into just their second playoff trip in 18 years. It is going to be challenging, but nothing is more difficult than their flight path to this point.

“After 12 ballgames, seven of them have been on the road. A lot of the have been across country during the pandemic. It’s been a challenge. We’ve had a lot of injuries. We’ve paid the price to get here,” said head coach Jon Gruden. “We’ll see who helps us land the plane. We need some of these passengers to jump on. We’ve got good football teams coming in here with the same aspirations as we do. We know we need to play better, and we know we are going to get everyone’s best shot.”

Injury updates are the talk of the times.

Running back Josh Jacobs did not practice. Neither did defensive backs Jeff Heath and Damon Arnette.

The Colts are a three-point favorite even though the game is in Las Vegas.