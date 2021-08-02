Raiders GM Mike Mayock tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders were hit with the news Monday that General Manager Mike Mayock is battling the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement he released to the NFL.

The statement reads:

Very grateful that I am vaccinated as I could very easily be in a hospital rather than working comfortably from home.” Mike Mayock, General Manager, Las Vegas Raiders via statement to NFL

Last year around this time of year Raiders head coach Jon Gruden also contracted the virus.

The Raiders regular season begins Monday, Sept. 13, against the Baltimore Ravens.