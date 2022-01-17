Raiders fire General Manager Mike Mayock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days after the Las Vegas Raiders lost the wild card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Mayock is out as General Manager.

The Raiders released the following statement:

We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future. Las Vegas Raiders

Mayock has been with the Raiders for three years. During his tenure the Raiders went 25-24.

The Raiders have already made a request to interview Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for the general manager job, as well as Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo for head coach, according to a person familiar with the request. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t make the requests public.

Image: KLAS

Coach Jon Gruden brought Mayock in to replace Reggie McKenzie following the 2018 season, but the Raiders had spotty results in the draft and free agency in recent years.

Gruden resigned in October following the publication of his old offensive emails, and now Mayock is out as well, potentially giving owner Mark Davis a clean slate.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.