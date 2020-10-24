Raiders gear up for Sunday despite COVID-19 setbacks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even with mounting obstacles and distractions, the Las Vegas Raiders fully expect to kick off in Las Vegas against Tampa bay at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

COVID-19 positive lineman Trent Brown is out, as is recently contacted defensive back Johnathan Abram, but the 4 offensive lineman who were jettisoned out of practice in a cloud of caution on Wednesday are expected to be back and in uniform on Sunday — just in time to play the Buccaneers.

There are a lot of moving parts and the state of Sunday’s game remains fragile, but for now, Coach Jon Gruden is ready.

“We’re going to play Sunday at 1 p.m. they tell me. It’s like having these virtual press conferences. You can still get work done. So we’ve had a good week of practice. We’ll be ready to go,” Coach Gruden said. “We played 4 games without Trent. We’ve used 4 different right tackles. We are experienced at adjusting. We’ll have a right tackle that is prepared and ready to play. The good news — I have talked to Trent, he is feeling better. Hopefully we’ll have him back here soon. He is a big part of this team.”

