Raiders front office chaos continues; four executives leave since June

SAN DIEGO, CA – DECEMBER 18: Oakland Raiders President Marc Badain talks with Oakland Raiders Owner Mark Davis during the NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the San Diego Chargers on December 18, 2016 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tom Walko/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

HENDERSON NEVADA (CBS SPORTS)- Over the past eight weeks, there’s been a mass exodus from the Raiders front office and no one seems to know why they’re leaving, but whatever the reason is, the team has to be at least somewhat concerned that four key executives have resigned since June.

Here’s at look at the resignations that have come in so far.

July 19: Team president Marc Badain. Badain had been with the team since 1991 and he also spearheaded the move to Las Vegas, which is one reason why his resignation was so shocking. With the Raiders scheduled to play their first game ever in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium this year, it’s surprising that he didn’t stick around for that.

Badain had been with the team since 1991 and he also spearheaded the move to Las Vegas, which is one reason why his resignation was so shocking. With the Raiders scheduled to play their first game ever in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium this year, it’s surprising that he didn’t stick around for that. Late July: V.P. of strategy and business development Brandon Doll. This is another guy who had been with the team for years before quitting. Doll, who was going into his ninth year with the Raiders, worked closely with Badain to help make the Vegas move happen, according to the Sports Business Journal.

This is another guy who had been with the team for years before quitting. Doll, who was going into his ninth year with the Raiders, worked closely with Badain to help make the Vegas move happen, according to the Sports Business Journal. Other resignations: CFO Ed Villanueva, club controller Araxie Grant. Sports Business Journal reported on Wednesday that these two both resigned in June. If Grant had been the only one to resign this offseason, it probably wouldn’t have raised too many eyebrows and that’s mostly because she hadn’t been with team for even a year yet. However, Villanueva had been with the team for 18 years and when you see four of your team’s top business executives leave in a span of six weeks, that doesn’t paint a great picture.

It’s unclear why everyone is jumping ship, but there are some theories. Peter King of NBC Sports has heard some speculation that the resignations might be related to the team’s financial situation, which would make sense, since it was four business executives who quit.

“I heard lots of theories about why [Badain] left,” King wrote on Aug. 2. “That he didn’t approve of some of the spending by owner Mark Davis in the midst of a disastrous first financial season in Las Vegas (including Davis’ decision to buy the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces), that he was just tired of the nonstop pace of running a franchise in a new city, that he and Davis were having significant disagreements on the direction of the franchise at a time when money was tight.”

According to Jason Cole, who’s on the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee and has had the inside scoop on the the Raiders for awhile, the Raiders “are in the process of hiring an outside law firm to deal with whatever issue is at the center of at least four top executives being dismissed/leaving the team.”

Basically, this is a situation that is definitely going to be worth keeping an eye on.