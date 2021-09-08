Raiders fans share mixed emotions on vaccine requirements as team announces alternate screening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As Raiders fans gear up for Monday’s regular-season home opener at Allegiant Stadium, many shared their thoughts on the team’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements and alternate screening options.

“I think that what they are doing is a good thing,” Raiders fan Chris Zayas said of vaccine requirements.

“It’s just the situation we are in,” Raiders fan Darryel Gladden said conversely. “Really hurts.”

The team announced its efforts Wednesday to make ‘alternate COVID vaccination screening’ an option, to make things smooth for anyone attending.

“We’ve tried to create a lot of options,” Raiders President Dan Ventrelle told 8 News Now of alternate screening. “So, the most important thing is for people to act early and to be prepared.”

In most cases, fans can download the CLEAR app and upload their vaccination information for immediate access to Allegiant Stadium.

For more information on the CLEAR app,

The alternate screening will be available in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12.

The alternate screening will also be open prior to kickoff on Monday, September 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This applies to fans who are partially vaccinated by September 13, have a vaccine that is from another country, or not supported by the CLEAR app.

It can also include anyone with a digital vaccine card that cannot be uploaded or anyone who is bringing a 12-13-year-old guest who is partially vaccinated or can’t be added to the CLEAR app.

In addition, anyone who needs a vaccine to enter the stadium can receive their initial dose to attend the game.

“Do it that one time well in advance of game day,” Ventrelle said of alternate screening options. “So, you can fly through the gates easily and be in the stadium.”

Some said they believe different options to receive shots on the property could work toward increasing our state’s vaccination numbers.

“I’m sure you are going to have some people come and say I already came here,” Raiders fan Darryel Gladden guessed. “I can’t get my tickets back; I’m just going to get vaccinated anyway.”

While others said these latest benefits aren’t enough to sway them, many told 8 News Now they are ready to root for the Silver and Black safely.

“I just don’t feel it’s fair because it’s so late in the season.” Raiders fan Rachel Fenton told 8 News Now of recent requirements. “And people have already purchased their tickets.”

“We can still show our support for the team,” Zayas concluded in support of the vaccine mandate. “And feel safe at the same time.”

For more information on Raiders game vaccine requirements and alternate screening options,