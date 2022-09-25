Tennessee safety Kevin Byard returns an interception against the Raiders in the second half. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill passed for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in leading the Tennessee Titans past the winless Raiders 24-22 on Sunday.

The victory was the first for Tennessee, which started the season with two losses. The Raiders are 0-3.

The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions but had to hold off a strong rally by the Raiders in the second half.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right, celebrates with Robert Woods after Tannehill ran for a touchdown against the Raiders in the first half. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Titans safety Kevin Byard, left, pushes Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams out of bounds after a reception by Adams in the second half. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill, top, scores a touchdown on a 1-yard run in the first half. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, right, drags Titans safety Kevin Byard into the end zone on a touchdown reception. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Derrick Henry also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown. Henry also added 58 yards more receiving as the Titans (1-2) avoided their worst start since 2009 when they lost the first six games that season.

The Raiders are off to their worst start since 2018. A week after blowing a 20-point lead in losing to Arizona in overtime, the Raiders had every chance to get back in this game in the second half as they blanked Tennessee after halftime.

Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard celebrated his 100th regular-season game by picking off a Derek Carr pass in the end zone with 9:22 left.

Kristian Fulton broke up a pass to Raiders receiver Mack Collins in the end zone with 3:33 left.

Trailing 24-16, the Raiders converted a fourth-and-15 and a fourth-and-10 to keep their final drive alive. Carr then hit Mack Hollins with a 9-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal from the Titans 9. But Carr’s 2-point conversion pass to tie the game was slapped away by linebacker Dylan Cole.

Austin Hooper then recovered the onside kick for Tennessee.

Carr was 26-for-44 passing for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Hollins finished with eight catches for 158 yards, and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams was held to five catches and 36 yards with a TD.

Coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans would get back to their bread and butter on offense. They made sure their two-time NFL rushing champ touched the ball six times on a 12-play drive to open the game. Henry ran four times for 16 yards, including 19 on back-to-back carries. He also had two catches for 26 yards.

The Titans also got the ball to some of their other top players. As a result, they scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions with drives of at least 75 yards for just the third time since 2000 and led 24-10 at halftime.

It also was the first time the Raiders allowed three straight such TDs since a 44-7 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 11, 2009.

The Raiders tried switching gears in the third quarter. But they had to settle for a second field goal by Daniel Carlson, this a 32-yarder after using up 8:03 of the third. Even after safety Duron Harmon picked off the pass and returned it 11 yards to the Titans 31, the Raiders wound up punting.

A holding call on right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor wiped out a 29-yard pass by Carr to Darren Waller. Adams couldn’t get both feet down on a catch, then they were flagged for delay backing them up even more. Carr’s pass to Brandon Bolden was stopped for a 2-yard loss.