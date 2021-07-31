Raiders excited for chance to finally play for home crowd

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have attended many Vegas Golden Knights games and know how vibrant the local fan base can be.

The four-year-old franchise enjoys one of the most electric atmospheres in the NHL.

Heading into their second season since relocating from Oakland, the Raiders are wired to create their own electricity when they host the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener on Aug. 14, and open the regular season at home on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.