Raiders excited for chance to finally play for home crowd

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs runs a drill during an NFL football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/David Becker)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have attended many Vegas Golden Knights games and know how vibrant the local fan base can be.

The four-year-old franchise enjoys one of the most electric atmospheres in the NHL.

Heading into their second season since relocating from Oakland, the Raiders are wired to create their own electricity when they host the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener on Aug. 14, and open the regular season at home on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.

