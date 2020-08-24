Raiders’ DB Jonathan Abram set for break-out sophomore season

HENDERSON, NV (AP) – Jacobs set the Raiders rookie rushing record, broke more tackles than any other back in the league and ranked third in the NFL in yards rushing per game.

“I would grade it a ‘B,’” Jacobs said. “There’s a lot of yards that I felt like I left on the table. It’s a lot of plays, and I feel like I could’ve contributed more. … So that’s probably the biggest thing.”

Jacobs did quite a bit in his first season out of Alabama after being drafted 24th overall with one of the picks the Raiders obtained from Chicago in the deal for Khalil Mack.

After carrying the ball 20 times a game only once in three years in college, Jacobs proved capable of carrying a heavy load in the pros.

He carried the ball 242 times in 13 games, breaking Marcus Allen’s Raiders rookie record with 1,150 yards and forcing a league-best 69 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

He did much of his work with a bum shoulder he injured early in Week 7 against Green Bay before finally shutting it down for the final three games of the season.

“He had a big year last year,” coach Jon Gruden said. “He’s got to stay healthy. We need our feature back down the stretch. We were in a playoff stretch last year and didn’t have him. I think he’s got to stay wire-to-wire healthy and we have to get more out of him in the passing game, more on the field on third down. He had a great year last year and we expect more of him from this year.”

Jacobs came in the league with a reputation of being a skilled receiver, a major reason why the Raiders were willing to use a first-round pick on him.

But he didn’t get to show off that aspect of his game too much. He had 20 catches on just 27 targets as a receiver and was usually replaced on third downs by Jalen Richard.

The plan is for that not to happen as often this season when the Raiders are hoping Jacobs can become a three-down back.

“We went into it in the offseason and that was how we approached him as well. We want you to become a complete running back, we need you to get better at route-running out of the backfield, as well as route-running from an extended formation,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said.