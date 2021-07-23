Raiders’ Mayock and Waller talk about 2021 season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Oh, let the football camps begin! Raiders All-Pro tight end Darren Waller held a football camp for kids on Thursday and spent time talking with Ron Futrell of 8NewsNow about the camp. Raider GM Mike Mayock was also at the event that took place Thursday evening at the All-American Park.

The event was for at-risk youth in the valley and was sponsored by the City of Las Vegas Parks and Recreation Department and was made possible by a generous grant from the Howard Hughes Corporation.