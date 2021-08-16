Raiders cut roster to 85 players; prepare for Saturday at LA Rams

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Las Vegas Raiders fans watch the team warm up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, NV (KLAS) – NFL teams have to cut their rosters to 85 players by Tuesday, the Raiders announced their decisions today. Most notable, placekicker Daniel Carlson is returning to the lineup off the Covid-19 list and backup quarterback Case Cookus out of Northern Arizona was waived.

The Raiders won their preseason opener Saturday at Allegiant Stadium 20-7 against the Seattle Seahawks. Next up, they travel to Inglewood, CA to play the Rams in SoFi Stadium.

Here is the full list announced Monday by the Raiders.

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Cookus, Case QB 6-4 205 1 Northern Arizona

Eberle, Dominik K 6-2 190 1 Utah State

McCullough, Liam LS 6-2 249 1 Ohio State

Scarbrough, Bo RB 6-1 235 2 Alabama

Scott, Caleb WR 6-2 203 1 Vanderbilt

RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Bausby, De’Vante CB 6-2 190 5 Pittsburg State

Westbrooks, Ethan DT 6-4 287 6 West Texas A&M

The Raiders also return K Daniel Carlson to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.