Raiders countdown to preseason opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In less than 2 weeks, Raider nation will pack Allegiant stadium to get a look at the 2021 version of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before the team debuts in its first preseason game of the year, there is practice and on Tuesday it was a little different at camp.

It was the first time during training camp that the players put on their pads.

The players say that component definitely adds to the anticipation of the upcoming season.

”Oh absolutely, I mean that’s kind of I think a standard you know first day with pads.” Nick Kwiatkowski, Raiders linebacker adds, “You know guys are excited guys ready to hit, you know, we haven’t had the pads in months. So it’s, it’s an excitement thing,”

Also at today’s practice were a handful of former Raiders.

They watched from the sidelines and are in town for a team at a dinner function inside Allegiant stadium.