Raiders continue workouts in the heat of Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders are in their third and final week of OTA’s (Organized Team Activities) at the Intermountain Health and Performance Center in Henderson. The workouts are the first opportunity for the veterans, free-agents and rookies to get together on the field at the same time.

The Raiders offense ranked in the top 10 in most categories last season in the NFL, while their defense was ranked near the bottom giving up nearly 30 points per game. The Raiders finished last season with an 8 and 8 record.

The 2021 season begins for the Raiders Monday September 13 at Allegiant Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.