LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Athletes will find a way to workout. Somehow. Somewhere. NFL teams cannot begin official workouts until last next month, so you will find a couple dozen or so Raiders at a local park playing pick-up football.

The players are fighting through 102 degree heat, but they ‘aint seen nothin’ yet. The first day of summer is Saturday.

Just feels good to be back in action☠️ #RaiderNation https://t.co/jV5XJVpV2l — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) June 13, 2020

The park where the Raiders are working out is in the southern part of the valley, near Southern Highlands, where many of the players live.