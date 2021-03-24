Raiders continue to fill holes in their roster

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders have just about filled all the holes in their roster.

The team introduced center Nick Martin Wednesday. He may not be the flashy skill position player, but for those running backs and quarterbacks to succeed, you need a strong line.

Martin comes to Vegas after having played five years with the Texans. He started all 16 games for three straight years and blocked for a rushing attack that averaged nearly five yards per carry, the second most in franchise history.

“I’m so excited to be here in Las Vegas, and I’m just, like, coming here and competing and excited to have an opportunity to ask the NFL. That’s all you can ask for,” said Martin. “You can tell everyone just loves ball here, and that’s my passion. I love football, and I’m very excited to be a part of it. Now, I’m more focused on Las Vegas Raiders.”

The Raiders also made it official that they’ve signed Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good. It seems the only spots they need to fill now are right guard, a safety and a cornerback. They may do it through the draft.