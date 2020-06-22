Raiders coaches begin arriving in Henderson practice facility

1  of  2
HENDERSON (KLAS) – Raiders coaches and staff began moving into their Henderson practice facility on Monday. This is a short video released by the Raiders showing arrivals.

The Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center has office space for up to 250 full-time employees. There is a theater, cafe and training and workout facilities.

The three-story facility has one and a half indoor football fields and three outdoor fields. There is also a 50 thousand square foot training facility.

As this video shows, the NFL has allowed offices to partially open with restrictions due to fears over the coronavirus.

