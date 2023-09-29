UPDATE: This article has been updated to add a statement from the Las Vegas Raiders organization.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested Friday morning, according to Clark County Detention records.

Court documents show Jones, 33, is facing two misdemeanor charges for violating a domestic violence Temporary Protection Order. Initially, Jones was scheduled to make an initial appearance Friday afternoon in Las Vegas Justice Court, but that was canceled and he is due in court on Dec. 4.

“I care for all of them. I think we all do. We want the best for all of our players, our former players, etc.,” Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said in a morning news conference. “There’s not much we can do other than that.”

While jail records showed Jones in custody around 10 a.m., he was released by noon. His bail is set at $15,000.

The Raiders organization released a statement, saying, “The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Jones has not played any games this season.