Raiders’ Carr nominated for Fed Ex Players of the Week

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders passes the ball in the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After Sunday’s great performance, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been nominated as Fed Ex Air NFL Player of the Week. Carr completed 28 of 37 attempts (75.7 percent) for 382 yards and two touchdowns for a 126.2 passer rating in the Raiders’ Week 2 win over the Steelers.

Additional Air Nominees

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady completed 24 of 36 attempts (66.7 percent) for 276 yards and five touchdowns for a 129.2 passer rating in the Buccaneers’ Week 2 victory over Atlanta.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 29 for 36 passes (80.6 percent) for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 117.6 passer rating in the Cardinals’ Week 2 win over Minnesota.

Ground Nominees

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards on 35 attempts (5.2 avg.) and three touchdowns in the Titans’ overtime win against the Seahawks.

Dallas running back Tony Pollard rushed for 109 yards on 13 attempts (8.4 avg.) and one touchdown in the Cowboys’ Week 2 win over the Chargers.

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb rushed for 95 yards on 11 attempts (8.6 avg.) and one touchdown in the Browns’ Week 2 versus the Houston Texans.

FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize weekly top-performing quarterbacks and running backs in games played on Thursday through Sunday through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Each donation will be made in the name of the winning quarterback and running back, which will go towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.