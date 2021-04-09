Raiders bring back safety Karl Joseph for 2nd stint

Raiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing former first-round safety Karl Joseph back for a second stint with the franchise.

The Raiders signed Joseph to a one-year contract to add needed depth in the secondary.

Joseph was drafted in the first round by the Raiders in 2016 but left to sign for one year as a free agent in Cleveland last offseason.

Joseph is just the third player taken in the first round by the Raiders in the common-draft era to return for a second stint with the franchise after leaving. Tight end Raymond Chester and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson are the others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories