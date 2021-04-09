Raiders bring back safety Karl Joseph for 2nd stint

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing former first-round safety Karl Joseph back for a second stint with the franchise.

The Raiders signed Joseph to a one-year contract to add needed depth in the secondary.

Joseph was drafted in the first round by the Raiders in 2016 but left to sign for one year as a free agent in Cleveland last offseason.

Joseph is just the third player taken in the first round by the Raiders in the common-draft era to return for a second stint with the franchise after leaving. Tight end Raymond Chester and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson are the others.