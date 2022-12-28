LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Derek Carr won’t start at quarterback when the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

“We’re going to go ahead and start Jarrett the last couple of games of the season here,” coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday of replacing Carr with backup Jarrett Stidham. “None of us is happy with where we’re at. But we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play.”

McDaniels said he talked with Carr, 31, who has played his entire nine-year NFL career with the Raiders, and said the quarterback was great. “He understands the scenario that we’re in and the situation,” McDaniels said. “Very supportive of the two young guys. … He’ll do anything to help them.”

Carr has played 142 games with the Raiders since 2014, going 63-79. He was drafted in the second round in 2014 out of Fresno State.

Stidham, 26, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the New England Patriots, where McDaniels coached and ran the offense for several seasons.

Stidham has played in 11 NFL games, including three this year in mop-up roles.

Replacing Carr can be considered criticism of his most recent play — his 14 interceptions lead the NFL — but it also can be a decision based on financial reasons. Carr, signed to a three-year extension in April, is guaranteed $33 million for 2023 unless the team makes a move before Feb. 15. Releasing or trading him means the franchise takes on a nearly $6 million cap hit.

But if Carr is seriously injured in the final two games he would be able to claim the full $33 million.

Stidham, who played collegiately at Auburn, will get his first NFL start against the 49ers. He was traded to the Raiders by the Patriots in May, and his relationship with McDaniels during their time in New England was a major factor in the deal.