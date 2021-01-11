Raiders battle with NFL to be highlighted in documentary

Not every team in sports gets a 30 For 30. Let alone two of them.

Ten years after ESPN’s award-winning sports documentary series explored the Raiders’ cultural impact in Southern California with “Straight Outta L.A.,” the sports network giant is again returning to the heart of Raider Nation with a new feature — “Al Davis vs. The NFL.”

The program is expected to explore the complex relationship between Al Davis and then-NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, as well as the Raiders historic rise in becoming one of the most successful and beloved franchises in all of sports.

This week ESPN shared their first trailer for the project, slated to debut February 4 — three days before Super Bowl LV.