Raiders artwork honors Nevada high school football

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – New artwork at Allegiant Stadium pays tribute to high school football across Nevada.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare unveiled the piece, which includes the helmets of 96 high school football teams, in the shape of the state.

Raiders team president Dan Ventrelle said the art acknowledges the contribution high school football makes to Nevada’s sports culture.

“They contribute a great football environment in the state,” said Ventrelle. “To see it all visually is very impressive. We are very proud of it and supporting the individual effort of all the schools.

Liberty High School head football coach Rich Muraco said seeing the art finally unveiled is a bit surreal.

“Because we as the coach’s association had talked about or king of wished the Raiders would do something like this to showcase high school football,” Muraco said. “I know there has been a number of hurdles to get it up and in the stadium. We are just really happy they are showing a commitment to high school football here in Nevada.”

Former Raider Chris McLemore played high school football in Las Vegas and couldn’t help but smile when he spotted Valley High’s helmet.

“Just seeing that helmet in Allegiant Stadium – the helmet that I went to high school with – I have a smile on my face right now,” said McLemore.