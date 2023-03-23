Wide receiver Keelan Cole is returning to the Raiders for a third season, the team said Thursday. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wide receiver Keelan Cole is returning to the Raiders, the team said Thursday.

The Raiders in a news release announced the re-signing of the unrestricted free agent who has played seven season in the NFL, including the past two in Las Vegas.

Cole, 6 foot 1 and 194 pounds, played in 14 games this past season with three starts. He had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

He also has played with Jacksonville and the New York Jets. He has 197 career receptions for 2,832 yards and 14 TDs.