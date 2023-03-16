LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders on Thursday announced the signings of several players through free agency, including wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, linebacker Robert Spillane and safety Marcus Epps.

Each is expected to have a significant role as the Raiders try to rebound from a 6-11 season, coach Josh McDaniels’ first with the team.

The acquisitions were reported earlier this week, during the NFL’s free agency period. Starting Monday, unrestricted free agents were allowed to negotiate with other teams.

The team also said Thursday it had signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and cornerback Brandon Facyson, also unrestricted free agents.

Meyers, 26, joins the Raiders after spending his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, where McDaniels served several seasons as an assistant, including as offensive coordinator.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder had 67 catches for 804 yards and a career-best six touchdowns in 2022. In 60 career games, all with New England, he has 235 catches for 2,758 yards and eight TDs.

Meyers’ three-year deal reportedly is worth $11 million annually with $21 million guaranteed and a $5.5 million signing bonus.

Spillane, 27, played primarily inside with the Pittsburgh Steelers and started five games this past season. Regarded as a standout on special teams, he played 16 games and 59% of the team’s defensive snaps this past season.

Online resources report Spillane’s contract with the Raiders is for two years and $9 million, $4 million of which is guaranteed.

Epps, 27, helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2022. He started 17 games and had a career-high 92 tackles with six passes defended. He had 13 tackles in Philly’s Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.

Epps, 6 foot, 191 pounds, was picked in the sixth round by Minnesota in 2019 and played the past four season with the Eagles. He has three career interceptions.

His contract is for two years and $12 million, including a $2.6 million signing bonus and about $10.4 million guaranteed.

Dorsett, 30, drafted with the 29th pick Indianapolis in 2015, has 151 career catches for 2,001 yards and 12 TDs. The 5-10, 192-pounder had 20 receptions for 257 yards and one TD this past season with Houston. He’s also played with New England, Seattle and Jacksonville.

Contract terms for Dorsett were not immediately available, but his deal last season reportedly was worth about $1 million.

Facyson rejoins the Raiders after spending one season with Indianapolis, where he played 16 games with four starts. He had 28 tackles and six passes defended.

The 6-2, 197-pounder has played in 72 career games with 17 starts and one interception.

His deal reportedly is worth $6.5 million over two years, including a $700,000 signing bonus.