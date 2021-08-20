Raiders and Rams ready to renew old Southern California rivalry

Saturday 7:00pm in SoFi Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For more than a decade, the Raiders and Rams competed in Los Angeles, before both teams left in 1994. The battle continues on Saturday in the Southland. Saturday they meet in the new $5 billion dollar SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The teams have been working out in joint practices at the Rams training facility this week in Thousand Oaks, Ca. and the scrimmages have been filled with with fights and one large-scale brawl.

The Raiders won their initial preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams lost their opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.