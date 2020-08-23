Raiders and other NFL teams cancel Sunday practices

CHINA – 2020/03/24: In this photo illustration the American football league The National Football League (NFL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders and several other NFL teams canceled Sunday practices. The NFL is concerned over positive coronavirus tests. The number of teams and players involved were not released.

“Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several [positive] tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey.We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.” The NFL said in a written statement

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said in a video conference with reporters that he believed 10 or 11 teams were affected. The Bears moved their Sunday morning practice to the afternoon.

There are concerns over several false-positive tests from the NFL’s coronavirus testing center, BioReference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.