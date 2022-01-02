Raiders and Colts square off in Indy

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard couldn’t wait to get back to work Thursday.

He has even bigger plans for Sunday.

Less than three hours after team officials activated the two-time All-Pro and two other starters from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Leonard explained how difficult it was to miss Saturday’s game at Arizona — and how eager he is to face the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.

“Actually, I tested negative that morning and then probably around 1 or 2 is when I tested positive,” he said while wearing a mask on a video call with reporters Thursday. “I got on a plane ride back home around 7 and now we’re here. I feel good.”

That’s good news for the Colts, who had six starters including Leonard out because of the virus last weekend and would have been severely short-handed Sunday if the NFL hadn’t reduced the isolation period from 10 days to five.

Under the previous guideline, Leonard would have missed this week’s game, too.

Instead, all six starters who missed the Arizona game because of the virus have been activated over the past two days. It’s still unclear whether quarterback Carson Wentz or right tackle Braden Smith will clear the protocols before Sunday.

But nobody missed the game more than the passionate Leonard, who uses any slight as motivation. And now the masterful takeaway artist has even bigger plans for Sunday — clinching a playoff spot by beating the Raiders.

“That definitely sucked — going home, not being able to go out there and perform with my guys, not being able to see my family, not being able to watch the game fully,” he said. “Thank God, they changed the rule. I’m back, I’m feeling good and I’m ready to rock ‘n’ roll.”

The Denver Broncos canceled practice Thursday as they retested five players whose results showed both positive and negative results. They held virtual meetings and planned to expand Friday’s practice to make up for the lost time on the field.

“The decision was made because we have some positives today. Some may be false positives. We’re working through that,” coach Vic Fangio said. “We’ll come out with the list here later today (with who) might be on it.

“I just felt that we needed to hit the pause button, get our hands around what we’ve got here as far as numbers and roster and we’re going to hold the meeting here this afternoon instead of practicing and the hope is tomorrow to have a good practice on Friday and Saturday and go out there and get us a W.”

After confirming infections, the Broncos placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including two starters in nickel back Bryce Callahan and right tackle Bobby Massie. The others are backup outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly and reserve cornerback/special teams ace Mike Ford.