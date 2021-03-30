Raiders agree to extension with LT Kolton Miller

FILE – Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. Russell Wilson wanted the Seattle Seahawks to upgrade his protection. Enter Gabe Jackson, the veteran who suddenly became available via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season.

The deal reached Tuesday was announced by Miller’s agents at Octagon Football. The total contract tacks on three additional seasons beyond Miller’s fifth-year option in 2022 and is worth $68.7 million.

ESPN first reported the deal and said it includes $42.6 million in guarantees and averages more than $18 million a year from 2023-25.

Miller is the first member of the 2018 draft class that included quarterbacks Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson to get an extension.

He is also a rare first-round pick to get a second contract with the Raiders and first since 2008 first-rounder Darren McFadden did it. The team made seven first-round picks between those two deals without giving out a second contract to any of those players.

Miller was the first draft pick made by coach Jon Gruden in his second stint with the Raiders, going 15th overall in 2018. He struggled mightily as a rookie but has developed into a very dependable left tackle and will anchor the overhauled offensive line for years to come.

Miller played every offensive snap for 29 straight games starting in his rookie year and running until this past season when he missed two games with an ankle injury.

Miller has improved his play every season since being credited with allowing a league-worst 14 sacks as a rookie in 2018, according to game-tracking from SportsInfo Solutions. He cut that down to eight sacks in 2019 and just two allowed last season.

The Raiders are counting on Miller to maintain that level of play in the future after spending much of this offseason trading away high-priced pieces on the offensive line.

Las Vegas dealt right tackle Trent Brown, center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson for three mid-round draft picks and to save money after spending the most salary cap room on the offensive line last season.

The Raiders did bring back guard Richie Incognito on a reduced salary and re-signed the versatile Denzelle Good. Former undrafted free agent Andre James will take over at center but Miller is the most proven option on the line