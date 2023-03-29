LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It looks as if the Raiders are giving new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo another option and at the same time tweaking their return game. Online reports say the team has signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a one-year deal worth $2.375 million.

Carter, who turns 30 on April 10, has 104 career receptions for 1,220 yards and six touchdowns. He also is an accomplished return specialist. He’s returned 107 kickoffs for 2,384 yards and 108 punts for 1,062 yards in his five-year career. His lone TD return was 101 yards on a kickoff against Washington in 2021.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. He’s also played for Chicago, Philadelphia and this past season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the Chargers last season, he had 46 catches for 538 yards and three TDs while playing 59% percent of the offensive snaps.